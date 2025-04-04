x
Gold Smuggling Case: Ranya Rao in Rs 38 Cr Hawala Racket

Published on April 4, 2025 by nymisha

Gold Smuggling Case: Ranya Rao in Rs 38 Cr Hawala Racket

Kannada beauty Ranya Rao has been facing charges of gold smuggling after she was arrested last month in the Bengaluru airport. The investigation unfolded several shocking facts and the actress was a frequent traveller to Dubai to smuggle gold to India. The latest development says that Ranya Rao was a part of a hawala racket of Rs 38 crores. The remand copy of Sahil Jain (the other accused) was accessed by the national media after which the news broke out.

Ranya Rao and Sahil Jain used to smuggle gold from Dubai and they transferred the money through hawala rackets. Tarun Raju, the close aide of Ranya Rao was arrested in the case and he is named as the second accused while Sahil Jain is named as the third accused. The investigation said that they disposed 14 kg gold worth Rs 11.5 crore in January. Sahil helped Ranya Rao dispose of a total of nearly 50 kg gold worth around Rs 40 crore and hawala cash of Rs 38 crore to be transferred between Dubai and Bengaluru.

Ranya Rao was arrested at Bengaluru airport on March 3rd by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials after they kept a track of her frequent visits to Dubai. Ranya Rao is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramchandra Rao and he was investigated in the matter.

