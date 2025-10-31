x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Big Hits Streaming on OTT This Weekend

Published on October 31, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Azharuddin Takes Oath as Minister Amid Key Developments in Telangana Congress
image
Chiranjeevi expresses concerns about Deepfake and AI edits
image
One Man’s Crime, A Party’s Shame: How Media Coverage is Tarnishing JanaSena’s Image
image
Mickey J Mayer joins Havish’s entertainer Nenu Ready
image
Exclusive: Salman Khan’s Deal with Dil Raju

Big Hits Streaming on OTT This Weekend

After the super success of Kantara, the film’s next installment Kantara: Chapter 1 released during Dasara and the film too has been declared as a blockbuster. Kantara: Chapter 1 directed by Rishab Shetty is now streaming on Amazon Prime in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam languages. The film is available for streaming in just four weeks of its theatrical release. The Hindi version of Kantara: Chapter 1 will be available on Amazon Prime from November.

Another super hit film Lokah: Chapter 1 is also available for digital streaming from Friday on Jio Plus Hotstar in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Bengali languages. The film was a stupendous hit and is the highest grossed Malayalam film of all time. Dhanush’s recent film and directorial Idli Kadai is streaming on Jio Plus Hotstar in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada languages. Apart from these, here are the other titles streaming on various digital platforms this weekend:

Ballad Of A Small Player (English) – Netflix – October 29th.
Hedda (English) – Prime Video – October 29th.
Black Mail (Tamil) – Sun Nxt – October 30th.
The Witcher: Season 4 (English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi) – Netflix – October 30th.
Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers (English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi) – Netflix – October 30th.
The History Of Sound (English) – Prime Video – November 1st.

Next Nandamuri Tejeswini Sparkles As Face Of Siddhartha Fine Jewellers Previous Trouble Mounts for Former Minister Jogi Ramesh in Liquor Scam Probe
else

TRENDING

image
Chiranjeevi expresses concerns about Deepfake and AI edits
image
Mickey J Mayer joins Havish’s entertainer Nenu Ready
image
Exclusive: Salman Khan’s Deal with Dil Raju

Latest

image
Azharuddin Takes Oath as Minister Amid Key Developments in Telangana Congress
image
Chiranjeevi expresses concerns about Deepfake and AI edits
image
One Man’s Crime, A Party’s Shame: How Media Coverage is Tarnishing JanaSena’s Image
image
Mickey J Mayer joins Havish’s entertainer Nenu Ready
image
Exclusive: Salman Khan’s Deal with Dil Raju

Most Read

image
Azharuddin Takes Oath as Minister Amid Key Developments in Telangana Congress
image
One Man’s Crime, A Party’s Shame: How Media Coverage is Tarnishing JanaSena’s Image
image
Trouble Mounts for Former Minister Jogi Ramesh in Liquor Scam Probe

Related Articles

Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025