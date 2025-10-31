Big Hits Streaming on OTT This Weekend

After the super success of Kantara, the film’s next installment Kantara: Chapter 1 released during Dasara and the film too has been declared as a blockbuster. Kantara: Chapter 1 directed by Rishab Shetty is now streaming on Amazon Prime in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam languages. The film is available for streaming in just four weeks of its theatrical release. The Hindi version of Kantara: Chapter 1 will be available on Amazon Prime from November.

Another super hit film Lokah: Chapter 1 is also available for digital streaming from Friday on Jio Plus Hotstar in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Bengali languages. The film was a stupendous hit and is the highest grossed Malayalam film of all time. Dhanush’s recent film and directorial Idli Kadai is streaming on Jio Plus Hotstar in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada languages. Apart from these, here are the other titles streaming on various digital platforms this weekend:

Ballad Of A Small Player (English) – Netflix – October 29th.

Hedda (English) – Prime Video – October 29th.

Black Mail (Tamil) – Sun Nxt – October 30th.

The Witcher: Season 4 (English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi) – Netflix – October 30th.

Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers (English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi) – Netflix – October 30th.

The History Of Sound (English) – Prime Video – November 1st.