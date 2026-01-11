Big Request for Prabhas from Fans

The recent offering of Prabhas is out and the film titled Raja Saab is receiving poor response. Forget about the film’s content, the fans of Rebelstar are trolling him badly. There is a big discussion and debate on social media about the body double used for the top actor in Raja Saab. Thousands of pictures are posted from the film showing about the body double used in several crucial episodes. There is also a discussion about the look of Prabhas in the film.

Raja Saab is an example that Prabhas ignored himself about his screen presence. His fans are requesting Prabhas to take a break, work on his looks and then return back to films. Raja Saab director Maruthi admitted on an open note that they used body double in the film. Prabhas is trolled badly after the release of Raja Saab. Prabhas has been shooting for various films and he is out of shape at times. He turned fit again for Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit. He also has to complete Fauji directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and he has Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD Sequel ready for shoot.