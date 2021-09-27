Bigg boss 5: Lahari eliminated

Lahari becomes the 3rd contestant to leave Bigg boss house this season after Sarayu and Uma leaving the house in previous weeks. Details as follows.

Priya vs Lahari:

One thing that made the audience engaged to the Big boss show for entire week is the verbal war between Priya and Lahari during the nominations. On the day of nominations, everyone thought Priya made a blunder by slipping her tongue on Lahari and thought she would leave the house this week. However, things have changed drastically after the video about Ravi bad-mouthing about Lahari with Priya came out. Audience supported Priya for sticking to her words.

Out of the 5 housemates nominated third week, Sriram and Priyanka were saved yesterday. Manas was the first contestant to get saved today. So the final battle was between Priya and Lahari. In fact it was the judgement of Bigg boss and the audience on the verbal war between Lahari and Priya. In this judgement, Lahari lost it to Priya and got eliminated. However, Priya said, in a dignified way, that just because she is inside doesn’t mean she is right and just because Lahari is outside, it doesn’t mean she is wrong.

Lahari doesn’t know what her mistake is:

It seems, even in Saturday episode she was very confident about getting saved this week. Especially after Nagarjuna called her a victim, she thought she would have got sympathy votes. But after Manas getting saved she felt nervous. Even after getting eliminated, she told to Nagarjuna that she doesn’t know the reason for her elimination yet.

But the audience know the reason:

But the audience definitely know the reason for her elimination. First thing is that, audience never got connected to her to save her from elimination. It is to be noted that, this is the first time she came into nominations and she was out of the house. In the first week, when she was not in nominations but Hamida and Kajal were in the nominations, she bullied them a lot. At least that’s how it was projected. The way she dragged the issues till the other persons get embarrassed was not liked by many.

Second thing is that- audience usually love the contestants who behave naturally and audience don’t get connected to those who look like masters of Bigg boss game show. Both Ravi and Lahari looked like they are pro in the game. This alienated audience from them. On the other hand Jessie got more votes ( in previous week) because audience see that he doesn’t know the game tactics and just playing in his own style.

Thirdly, Ravi’s Kaushal act and Lahari’s Monal act backfired big time, probably because of the second reason mentioned above. Indeed audience never felt Lahari is victim but they felt, Lahari is trying to capitalise the “victim opportunity” to further her prospects in the show.

Overall, it’s was too early for contestant like Lahari to leave the house. But the fact is that she was sent out of the house as soon as she got nominated. She may think she was made scape goat by Ravi, but the fact is that audience considered each & everything including her behaviour when she was not in nominations.