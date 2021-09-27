Election 2024: Jagan begins to identify ‘uncooperative’ officers!!

Has the ruling YSRCP gone into the election mode already? If highly placed sources are to be believed, the YSRCP is getting ready for the 2024 elections. It is said to be preparing a list of officers who are seen as non-cooperative and is planning to send them into the loop line so that they do not in any way put spokes in its plans to win the elections.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already indicated that he would commit 80 per cent of his ministers into election preparations and that poll wizard Prashant Kishor will assist the party in preparing the election strategies. Jagan himself has announced the involvement of Team PK in the preparation for the elections. At the same time, he is also said to be evaluating the political inclinations of the key officials. He is said to have asked the people to prepare a list of ‘Yes’ men and ‘No’ men.

Sources say that he has asked for a list of IAS and IPS officials who are close to the BJP or the Central Government. He is said to have decided to keep them in the watch-list. Earlier, such lists were prepared for the IPS officers only. Now, sources say that a list of the IAS officers with suspect loyalties is also being prepared. Such IPS and IAs officials would be sent to unimportant wings so that they would not influence the poll process.

Sources say that a couple of IG level IPS officers have been completely sidelined. Similarly, two IAS officers and three IPS officers are in the suspect list. The Government will proceed against them once concrete evidence is obtained, say sources. Now the AP secretariat is abuzz with the debate of who is in the suspect list and who is not.