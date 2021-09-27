Dasara 2021 Release Chart for Tollywood

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starter Love Story brought the needed boost for Telugu cinema. The film had an exceptional weekend all over and crossed 1 million USD mark in USA. A bunch of films are now heading for release in October to take the advantage of Dasara holiday season. Sai Tej’s Republic will be the first film to release in October and the film is a political drama. Vaisshnav Tej’s Kondapolam, Sharwanand’s Maha Samudram, Akhil’s Most Eligible Bachelor, Naga Shaurya’s Varudu Kaavalenu announced their release dates during the season. Pelli SandaD and Rowdy Boys too are expected to test their luck during the season. Here are the updated release dates of Telugu films:

Sai Tej’s Republic: October 1st

Vaishhnav Tej’s Kondapolam: October 8th

Maha Samudram: October 14th

Akhil’s Most Eligible Bachelor: October 15th

Varudu Kaavalenu: October 15th

Rowdy Boys: Date yet to be announced

Pelli SandaD: Date yet to be announced