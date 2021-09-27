YSRCP activists try to damage YSR statue in Kodumur

Imagine YSR’s statue being under attack in YSRCP citadel of Kodumuru in Rayalaseema – that too from the leaders and workers of the YSRCP itself? A section of the YSRCP leaders in Kodumuru of Kurnool district have revolted over denial of MPP position and have threatened to destroy the YSR statue that they had installed on their land. The police had to intervene to prevent the damage to the statue.

This shows that all is not well in the YSRCP in Kodumuru. That local MLA Sudhakar and the YSRCP constituency incharge Kotla Harshavardhan do not see eye to eye is an open secret. It has now come to the fore and took an ugly turn after the results of the MPTCs and ZPTCs are out. Both the MLA and the incharge are trying to outwit one another.

Kodumur has four mandals – Kodumr, Gudur, C Belagal and Kurnool rural. The YSRCP has won all the four mandals. But differences over whose candidates should be made the MPPs have taken an ugly turn. In Guduru mandal, Kotla has ensured that his protégé Sunitha is made the MPP. This was resented by MPTC Rajamma and her son Narasimha Reddy. They began a protest in front of the YSR statue that they had installed on their land. Kurnool Mayor Ramaiah tried to pacify them. But, a furious Narasimha Reddy threw away YSRCP stole and he and his mother tried to damage the YSR statue. The police intervened and prevented the desecration of the statue.

In C Belegal too, there is a tussle between the MLA and the incharge. Here the MLA had an upperhand, while the Incharge had to eat a huble pie. Similar situation prevails in the other two mandals also. Sources say that the differences are bound to increase in the coming days.