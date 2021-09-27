Bollywood announces release dates of 18 Films

The government of Maharashtra granted permission to reopen the theatres from October 22nd and the country’s biggest film industry is now all set to reopen after one and a half years. Soon after the announcement was made, several biggies announced their release dates. Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi will be the first biggie to release in the country from Bollywood after all the markets reopen. Aamir Khan is done with the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha but the film will miss the Christmas season as the post-production work is pending.

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey will hit the screens for New Year. Ranveer Singh’s 83 will release during the Christmas holidays. Top production house Yash Raj Films announced the release dates of four films yesterday. Here are the release dates of various Hindi films:

2021:

Bhavai: October 1st

Sooryavanshi: November 4th

No Means No: November 5th

Bunty Aur Babli 2: November 19th

Satyameva Jayate 2: November 26th

Tadap: December 3rd

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: December 10th

83: December 24th

Jersey: December 31st

2022:

Prithviraj: January 21st

Laal Singh Chaddha: February 11th

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: February 25th

Bachchan Pandey: March 4th

Shershaah: March 18th

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: March 25th

KGF: Chapter 2: April 14th

Mayday: April 29th

Heropanti 2: May 6th