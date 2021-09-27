Bollywood announces release dates of 18 Films

The government of Maharashtra granted permission to reopen the theatres from October 22nd and the country’s biggest film industry is now all set to reopen after one and a half years. Soon after the announcement was made, several biggies announced their release dates. Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi will be the first biggie to release in the country from Bollywood after all the markets reopen. Aamir Khan is done with the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha but the film will miss the Christmas season as the post-production work is pending.
Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey will hit the screens for New Year. Ranveer Singh’s 83 will release during the Christmas holidays. Top production house Yash Raj Films announced the release dates of four films yesterday. Here are the release dates of various Hindi films:
2021:
Bhavai: October 1st
Sooryavanshi: November 4th
No Means No: November 5th
Bunty Aur Babli 2: November 19th
Satyameva Jayate 2: November 26th
Tadap: December 3rd
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: December 10th
83: December 24th
Jersey: December 31st
2022:
Prithviraj: January 21st
Laal Singh Chaddha: February 11th
Jayeshbhai Jordaar: February 25th
Bachchan Pandey: March 4th
Shershaah: March 18th
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: March 25th
KGF: Chapter 2: April 14th
Mayday: April 29th
Heropanti 2: May 6th