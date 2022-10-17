Bigg boss 6: Sudeepa eliminated

In Bigg boss season 6 Telugu, today Sudeepa got eliminated. Details as follows.

As usual Sunday episode is loaded with lots of fun. Sri Satya seems to be very good at games related to movies and movie songs. Today also her team won against Revant’s team in the game. Nagarjuna also complemented that her team always wins. Nagarjuna also made fun with Geethu by exposing her laziness. Then after all other nominated contestants got saved, final contest happened between Baladitya and Sudeepa. Finally, Nagarjuna announced that Sudeepa is getting eliminated this week. Baladitya, who was treated as brother by Sudeepa, became very emotional after knowing about her elimination. He told Sudeepa is indeed “akka” ( elder sister) for the entire house as she cooked food for the entire house. Marina, who is her buddy in the kitchen, burst out while Sudeepa was leaving. Geethu apologised Sudeepa for any negative comments she made on her the house.

Sudeepa told she enjoyed six weeks of her journey in the house and added that, she thought she would never make it to the third week in the house. Overall, competition in the house is getting intensified in the Bigg boss house with each eviction.