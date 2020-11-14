Bigg boss: End of the drama called “Secret room”

Today is not only the weekend but also Diwali. So makers of the show as well as host Nagarjuna tried to make it an entertaining episode.

Atom bomb Abhijit and Fire-ball Sohail:

Nagarjuna asked all the housemates to name one strong person of the house, who is like an atom bomb, and one week contestant of the house, who is like a pale fire-ball. Most of the housemates named Abhijit as atom bomb for his composure and exploding only at the right time. They also name Sohail as fire-ball as his anger gets faded away in minutes. Avinash and Ariyana named each other as atom bombs. During the process, Sohail was seen offended after Harika called him a waste person.

Akhil’s secret room drama:

It is known news that Akhil is sent to the secret room after the housemates named him as the strong contestant. But as all the housemates, though not expressing it outwards, they clearly know that he might be in the secret room. Even Akhil was confident that he will not be sent out without the voting of the audiences. But Nagarjuna gave him a shocker as he said, this is not fake elimination and he has to pack bags. He was asked to enter the house, take a selfie with housemates and come on to the stage. Akhil cried and cried like a baby after knowing this. Those audiences who thought he is emotionally strong got pissed off with his meek personality.

After coming out of the house, housemates felt very happy but meanwhile, Akhil told them that he is here only for a selfie which made them cry. again. Abhijit and Ariyana came forward and requested Nagarjuna to continue Akhil in the house. But Nagarjuna denied it. Later, Nagarjuna asked Akhil, to name 2 friends in the house and 4 enemies in the house. Obviously, he named Sohail and Monal as friends and Abhijit, Harika, Lasya, and Mehboob as enemies. He fiercely attacked them with his sharp words. The poor chaps who requested Nagarjuna for Akhil’s continuation in the house couple of minutes earlier now had to swallow all the verbal attacks by Akhil.

Akhil becomes captain:

After all this drama is over, Nagarjuna announced that he is not eliminated and he will continue in the house. He is asked to choose one out of the two pots and one will send him into nominations directly and the other will make him captain directly. He chose one particular pot and Nagarjuna announced that he is the next captain of the house.

This season still looks like an unfair and biased game:

But the secret room drama is so predictable not only to the audience but also to the housemates. Though there is some twist given by Nagarjuna in the end by telling it is real eviction, on the macro-scale the whole episode of the secret room didn’t help the show much. But it might have catered to the personal wishes of Bigg boss makers who are running this season as per their personal fancies and whims, as per the opinion of the netizens.