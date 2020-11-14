‘T’ govt lures voters with property tax rebate

Ahead of the GHMC elections and just days before releasing the notification, the Telangana government on Saturday announced property tax rebate to

woo the voters.

The government announced 50 percent rebate on payment of property tax for the financial year 2020-21 under the GHMC limits. The rebate will be

applicable only to residential property owners with a ceiling of up to Rs 15,000 property tax per annum in GHMC limits and Rs 10,000 above property tax per annum in other cities in Telangana. “This is a Diwali gift from the Telangana government. The amount, for those who already paid the property tax, will be adjusted in the next financial year. The property tax rebate will benefit more than 31.40 lakh families,” IT and MAUD minister K T Rama Rao said.

Addressing a press conference, KTR also said the government has decided to enhance the salaries of santiation workers by Rs 3,000 to Rs 17,500 from the current Rs 14,500. “The sanitation workers have done a commendable job during the Covid-19 pandemic period. The government decided to honor the sanitation workers by increasing their salaries,” he said.

He also said the government has far disbursed Rs 475 crore to 4.75 lakh families under the flood relief and rehabilitation.

With the drubbing at Dubbaka bypolls in the hands of the BJP, the ruling TRS doesn’t want to take any chances. The GHMC elections are likely to be held on December 4, a notification to this effect could be announced anytime.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken the Dubbaka defeat with a pinch of salt.

He held a Cabinet meeting on Friday where the Chief Minister discussed with ministers the factors that led to the debacle in Dubbaka bypolls. Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had recently met Chandrashekar Rao at Pragati Bhavan.

The TRS the and AIMIM have been political allies ever since the formation of the state of Telangana. The GHMC has 150 divisions. In the last elections, TRS had bagged 99 seats while the AIMIM clinched 44, leaving remaining to other parties.

The BJP is likely to taken on the TRS on the recent devastating floods, which have affected Hyderabad and urban infrastructure.