Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Entry Making Housemates’ Personal Lives Messy?

Published on September 26, 2025 by nymisha

Bigg Boss Entry Making Housemates' Personal Lives Messy?
Bigg Boss Entry Making Housemates’ Personal Lives Messy?

Bigg Boss Telugu is known for drama inside the house, but often the impact outside the house is even more intense. Contestants’ personal lives frequently come under public scrutiny, and families too get dragged into controversies. The latest season is no exception, with commoner Priya Shetty and celebrity Ritu Chowdhary facing unwanted troubles. Looking back, similar issues in past seasons prove how Bigg Boss fame can become a double-edged sword.

Priya Shetty’s Parents Speak Out:

Priya Shetty, who recently joined as a commoner after winning the Agni Pariksha round, is now facing trolling on social media. Her unique voice, which initially earned her appreciation, has suddenly become a target of mockery. Her parents, Surekha and Vivekananda, spoke to a channel expressing their disappointment. They revealed that they had initially opposed her entry into Bigg Boss, but changed their mind only after witnessing audience love during Agni Pariksha. Now, they feel betrayed by the same audience whose trolling is impacting Priya’s personal life and mental peace, given the fact that she is yet to be married and they are in search of good alliances.

Ritu Chowdhary’s Personal Controversy:

Ritu Chowdhary, who entered as a celebrity contestant, finds her personal life turning chaotic due to external controversies. Social media influencer and actor Dharma Mahesh’s wife, Gautami, has made sensational accusations. She claimed that Ritu frequently visited her husband late at night and played a role in their marital rift. Gautami even alleged that after her pregnancy in 2023, Mahesh confessed he lost interest in her and grew close to Ritu.

Dharma Mahesh, however, countered the allegations, stating Ritu is “just a friend” and even challenged Gautami to check bedroom cctv footage. To add to the storm, some other controversial videos of Ritu surfaced on social media, though their authenticity remains uncertain. Regardless, these clips have further damaged Ritu’s public image, proving how participation in Bigg Boss can magnify personal controversies.

History Repeats: Shanmukh & Siri’s Fallout

This is not the first time Bigg Boss contestants’ personal lives have been affected. In Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Shanmukh and Siri’s close friendship caused turmoil. Shanmukh was in a relationship with Deepthi Sunaina, while Siri was engaged to Srihan. Their “friendship hugs” and bonding led to trolling, breakups, and even emotional breakdowns, with Siri resorting to self-harm inside the house. Finally Sharmila and Deepti officially sounded their break up after the season.

Careers Affected in Bigg Boss 2:

In Bigg Boss 2, Kaushal fans went to extremes, heavily trolling other contestants. Tejaswi and Tanish, who had promising careers, lost opportunities and struggled with negativity after the show. This highlighted how Bigg Boss can boost fame for some but damage reputations for others.

