What is the next Film of Sujeeth?

After the debacle of Saaho, Sujeeth took his time and impressed Powerstar Pawan Kalyan with OG. The stylish action drama released yesterday and it is doing good all over. The film opened on a super strong note across the globe. Sujeeth was occupied with the last-minute post-production delays before the release and he could not promote OG. After the release, he shot for interviews. The young director himself revealed about his next film.

He will direct Natural Star Nani in his next film and the script of the film is locked. The shoot was planned to commence this year but it was pushed as Nani is completely occupied with the shoot of The Paradise. The shoot of this film will start next year and it is expected to have a release next year. Bloody Romeo is the title speculated for the film which is an action drama and the film will be shot abroad. More details will be announced soon.