x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

What is the next Film of Sujeeth?

Published on September 26, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Rishab Shetty shares a Big Update about Jai Hanuman
image
Bigg Boss: Wild Card Drama, Coffee Clash, and Makeup Revenge
image
Bigg Boss Entry Making Housemates’ Personal Lives Messy?
image
What is the next Film of Sujeeth?
image
Photos: They Call Him OG Movie Success Celebrations

What is the next Film of Sujeeth?

After the debacle of Saaho, Sujeeth took his time and impressed Powerstar Pawan Kalyan with OG. The stylish action drama released yesterday and it is doing good all over. The film opened on a super strong note across the globe. Sujeeth was occupied with the last-minute post-production delays before the release and he could not promote OG. After the release, he shot for interviews. The young director himself revealed about his next film.

He will direct Natural Star Nani in his next film and the script of the film is locked. The shoot was planned to commence this year but it was pushed as Nani is completely occupied with the shoot of The Paradise. The shoot of this film will start next year and it is expected to have a release next year. Bloody Romeo is the title speculated for the film which is an action drama and the film will be shot abroad. More details will be announced soon.

Next Bigg Boss Entry Making Housemates’ Personal Lives Messy? Previous Photos: They Call Him OG Movie Success Celebrations
else

TRENDING

image
Rishab Shetty shares a Big Update about Jai Hanuman
image
What is the next Film of Sujeeth?
image
Pawan Kalyan delivers an OG action spectacle

Latest

image
Rishab Shetty shares a Big Update about Jai Hanuman
image
Bigg Boss: Wild Card Drama, Coffee Clash, and Makeup Revenge
image
Bigg Boss Entry Making Housemates’ Personal Lives Messy?
image
What is the next Film of Sujeeth?
image
Photos: They Call Him OG Movie Success Celebrations

Most Read

image
Telangana govt. acquires Metro Rail from L&T
image
CM Chandrababu serious on TDP MLAs
image
Lokesh Earns World Bank Praise for Transforming Education in Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions