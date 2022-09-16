Bigg boss S6 E12 Day 11: An emotional evening

Today Bigg boss started the episode on emotional note. Housemates were asked to disclose emotional events in their life.

Adi Reddy explained his emotional journey when he first became father. Sudeepa told she had a miscarriage and she revealed how she felt when she had given back her niece after spending 4 days with her. Revant told that his wife is carrying and due for delivery in couple of months. Chanti told how he felt when his mother died in a fire accident in front of her. Marina spoke about his father who abused her mother. Rohit told about the miscarriage of Marina. Sri Satya spoke about the incident when she attempted suicide.

Out of all the stories, Keerthi’s story was heart wrenching. She lost her parents, brother, sister in law, and niece in an accident. She was in coma for 32 days after that accident. Then she woke up only to find that she had no family members left. She has faced financial issues after this event. Then she adopted a baby girl who later became her only hope for life. But, very unfortunately, she lost that baby also due to health issues. She also told that her ovaries were removed during the accident and she can never conceive.

Later Captaincy task continued. Captaincy contenders- Chanti, Surya, Raj and Inaya turned DJs and housemates danced for their tunes. Housemates also have to tell who is their choice of captain. Geethu and Revant elected Raj. Srihan and Shani also elected Raj. Arjun and Faima voted for Chanti. The task will continue tomorrow.