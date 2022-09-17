Bigg boss S6 E13 Day 12: Special guests and new captain

In Bigg boss house, Captaincy task continued today as well among the contenders Raj, Inaya, Surya and Chanti. Most of the housemates voted for Raj as they sympathised with Raj who is in the nominations this week. Inaya cried seeing no one voting for her and then Rohit couple and Neha voted for her. After all the voting, Raj became captain of the house.

Hero Sudheer and heroine Kriti joined the house today as part of promotion of their upcoming movie. They gave a task to the housemates to prove their acting skills. surya, Chanti, Abhinayasri and Shani enacted the famous scene from Venky movie. Srihan and Faima enacted the famous lift scene from Pokiri movie. As per request from Sudheer, Raj and Sri Satya enacted scene from Prema Katha Chitra. Srihan got best actor award and Satya got best actress award from Sudheer and Kriti.

Overall it was an entertaining episode.