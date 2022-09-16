KCR’s daughter denies receiving ED notice

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) legislator K. Kavitha on Friday denied receiving any notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi’s liquor policy scam.

Kavitha, who is daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, clarified that she has not received any notice.

She tweeted that the media is being misled by the “malicious propaganda of people sitting in Delhi”. “I request all the media houses to rather utilize your time in showing the truth. To save some precious time of the TV viewers, I would like to clarify that I have not received any notice,” she wrote.

Reports of the ED issuing notice to Kavitha were doing rounds on the day when the ED conducted searches at several places in different parts of the country. Some premises in Hyderabad were also reportedly searched by the ED officials.

Kavitha has already denied allegations of her involvement in the scam. Last month, she filed defamation suit against BJP MP Parvesh Varma and former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The city civil court, in an interim order, directed the BJP leadersAnot to make any defamatory statements against Kavitha either on print, electronic and social media or any other medium.

The BJP leaders had alleged that she played a crucial role in a liquor policy scam involving Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.