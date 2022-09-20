Bigg boss S6 E16 Day 15: A paint war during nominations

Bigg boss today asked the housemates to nominate 2 contestants by giving reasons and by painting their faces with red paint. Housemates had some bitter quarrels and exchange of words during the nomination process. Details as follows.

Satya nominated Arohi and Inaya for judging the book by its cover. However both of them defended and told she is nominating them because they earlier gave her the tag of worst performer as part of a task. Geethu nominated Sudeepa for not maintaining cleanliness in the house. Sudeepa told Geethu is playing by strategy instead of being real self. She also nominated Chanti for playing for cameras instead of being himself. Sudeepa too retaliated by nominating Geethu. She became very emotional while arguing with Geethu. She also nominated Srihan on a friendly note.

Chanti retaliated by nominating Geethu. It seems these two have some problem with each other before joining the house as both of them worked in Jabardast show. He also nominated Revant. Inaya nominated Geethu for ditching her during captaincy task. .Inaya nominated Geethu and Revant. Geethu and Inaya had a very fierce verbal fight. Adi nominated Inaya and both of them shouted at each other. He nominated Vasanthi for not playing the game in the house. Vasanthi retaliated by nominating Adi. She also nominated Neha. Neha defended herself saying Vasanthi is the one who is not actually playing the game. Neha retaliated by nominating Vasanthi. She also nominated Geethu for calling her a disaster as Sanchalak. Arjun nominated Arohi and Srihan.

Baladitya nominated Arohi for dragging some topics too far. He also nominated Revant for breaking rules. Marina couple nominated Revant and Faima. Surya nominated Revant and Baladitya. Keerthi nominated Arohi and Chanti. Faima nominated Rohit for pointing her mistakes. Faima nominated Baladitya. Srihan nominated Inaya for failing as Sanchalak. He also nominated Arjun. Revant nominated Surya as a retaliation. He also nominated Neha. But she defended by saying he always demeans other housemates. Arohi nominated Satya. She also nominated Baladitya for playing safe game. Raj nominated Arohi and Baladitya. It is to be noted that Baladitya nominated Raj last week.

Overall, Vasanthi, Aditya, Chanti, Arohi, Neha, Inaya, Srihan, Revant and Geethu. Those who got only 1 vote are spared by Bigg boss. It looks like Aditya, Revant and Geethu are strong and Vasanthi , Arohi, and Neha are weak at this moment. We need to wait and see who will leave the house this week.