Bigg boss S6 E17 Day 6: Adavi lo Aata

After nomination process yesterday, Bigg boss today gave a game task to the housemates. This game is called “Adavi lo Aata”. Details as follows.

As per this game, housemates divided into police, thieves and a greedy business man. Police have to protect the forest goods, and thieves have to steal those goods and sell the goods to business man. There are lot of caveats in the game and it is up to the housemates to utilise various clauses to their benefit. Adi, Aditya, Satya, Faima Inaya, Rohit couple were police while Srihan, Arjun, Arohi, Sudeepa, Keerthi, Vasanthi, Neha and Revant were thieves. Geethu is the greedy business woman. House was turned a jungle for this task.

Maybe due to the reprimanding of Nagarjuna during the weekend, housemates started playing the game seriously right from the start. They played it more like a physical game than the mind game. Inaya was seen arguing with several housemates belonging to other team. Geethu was seen taking advantage of loop holes in the rules. She also played mind games while buying goods from thieves. some of the members from thieves group ditched their group and sold goods to Geethu individually.

The game continues tomorrow.