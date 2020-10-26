Bigg boss: Samantha is good, but the episode is not great…

Samantha replaced Nagarjuna as the host today. As soon as the trailer showing Samantha as the host was out, people became really curious to see her hosting and they glued to TVs this Sunday. As a bonus, MAA TV also pulled Akhil Akkineni on to the screen for some time. MAA TV added a lot more attractions to the episode but after finishing the episode, it didn’t look really great. Details as below:

Samantha hosting:

Samantha hosting was cute though she looked a bit nervous at times. Her frequent smile was sweet, but at times it looked artificial, might be because of her nervousness. Even though her Telugu was ok, she didn’t look very comfortable speaking a lot of Telugu. It seems Bigg boss makers also know this and gave a lot of padding to her by sending different persons who took over the show at frequent intervals. Also, her speaking at times looked like she was getting prompts on her headphone. But she definitely looked gorgeous and tried her level best to give her best.

The entry of Akhil:

Akhil, the most eligible bachelor of the Telugu states joined the show and promoted his upcoming film “Most eligible bachelor” Akhil was given the task of selecting ‘best Jodi’ and ‘worst Jodi’ out of the contestants. Avinash-Harika, Abhijit-Divi, Akhil-Monal, and Mehboob-Ariyana performed as Jodis. Akhil finally announced Mehboob and Ariyana is the best Jodi. Bommarillu Bhaskar, who directed the movie also joined the show and promoted the movie

Tasks and emotions:

As every weekend episode, this episode also had some tasks. ‘Swayamvaram’ task was given the bachelors in the house to impress the beautiful girls in the house. Finally, Akhil emerged as the winner in the house. Also, Samantha showed the family videos of the housemates. Housemates like Lasya, Akhil, and Monal became very much emotional after seeing the videos. Other housemates like Abhijit managed composure.

Dance performances and skits:

This episode is a special episode and Bigg boss makers packed it with a lot of performances. There were dance individual performances by Karthikeya (hero of RX 100) and Payal (heroine of RX100). The performances were ok. Hyper Adi also entertained the house for a few minutes.

Overall:

Overall, this episode lasted for almost 3.5 hours and was a bit boring for the regular viewers of Bigg boss, though the dance performances and Hyper Adi episodes may appeal to general the audience who have watched the show on the day of the festival. Samantha hosting is average but she looked gorgeous, which means her hosting is ok for a single and special episode like this but she may not be able to handle the regular weekend episodes with the command that is required for Bigg boss host.