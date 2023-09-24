Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Day 20: Nagarjuna’s Interrogation Shakes the House

The weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 witnessed some thrilling revelations and intense confrontations as Nagarjuna, the show’s charismatic host, delved deep into the minds and strategies of the housemates.

Chilling Trailer and Banter:

The episode began on a lighter note, with the housemates engaged in lighthearted banter, undoubtedly seeking a respite after a week filled with intense tasks and emotions. However, Bigg Boss had a surprise in store. The contestants were treated to a spine-tingling trailer of an upcoming horror film on Hotstar, complete with special sound effects. The eerie trailer succeeded in sending shivers down their spines and provided an amusing break from their daily routines.

Shobha Triumphs:

The highlight of the episode was the revelation of the winner of the three-week immunity task. Priyanka, Prince, and Shobha had previously clinched victory in various tasks, earning them a shot at this coveted immunity. Nagarjuna took a moment to appreciate Priyanka’s courageous haircut, an emblem of her resolve.

Then came the decisive question – did Bigg Boss assign an easier task to Priyanka compared to Amar? Shobha boldly stated that Amar’s task was easy. Sandeep and Amar too concurred on this statement. However, Shivaji chose to remain non-committal on this matter.

With bated breath, the contestants awaited Nagarjuna’s verdict. In a stunning twist, he declared Shobha as the winner of the immunity task, defeating Priyanka.

Nagarjuna Grills the Housemates:

Nagarjuna, known for his incisive questions, grilled the housemates, peeling back layers to expose their true intentions and gameplay.

Priyanka faced a barrage of queries regarding her decision to initially label Amar as an undeserving contender but then attempting to swap his name. Nagarjuna exposed her changing stance by revealing her private comments to all the housemates. Amar, too, faced the heat as Nagarjuna urged him to prioritize his own game over friendship with Priyanka.

Sandeep found himself in the hot seat, with Nagarjuna accusing him of interfering in the contenders’ discussions, a role meant solely for the task’s referee (Sanchalak). The majority of housemates echoed Nagarjuna’s sentiment, asserting that Sandeep had failed as a referee this time. Prashant had to answer for not following the task’s rules, and Prince was grilled for his tendency to overreact when criticized by fellow housemates.

Gowtham’s shirtless workout routine also attracted Nagarjuna’s attention, who questioned the motives behind this display, hinting at potential showboating. Amar’s decision to steal Shivaji’s Power Astra instead of focusing on the game also scrutinized by Nagarjuna. Rathika’s near-absence in the week’s tasks came under scrutiny, leading to her nomination for the red zone.

Safe Gamers vs. Game Changers:

Nagarjuna turned the spotlight on the housemates, asking them to categorize each other as “Game Changers” or “Safe Gamers.”

Priyanka’s gracious acknowledgment of Shobha’s game-changing move, despite their competition, won her praise. She designated Shubhasree as a “Safe Gamer.” Shubhasree hailed Prince as a “Game Changer” for his displays of strength and strategy, while she identified Teja as a “Safe Player.” Prashant and Gowtham mirrored Shubhasree’s sentiments, labeling Prince a “Game Changer” and Teja a “Safe Player.” Rathika concurred.

Damini, in an unexpected twist, recognized Amar as a “Safe Gamer” for his inability to be forthright with Priyanka and bestowed the title of “Game Changer” upon Prince. Prince, in a surprising twist, declared Damini a “Safe Gamer” for her kindness and non-confrontational stance. Amar diverged from the majority, naming Damini as a “Game Changer” and Rathika as a “Safe Player,” although Nagarjuna expressed his disagreement.

In a final verdict, Nagarjuna announced Prince as the “Game Changer” and Teja as the “Safe Gamer” based on the majority vote. Prince’s popularity soared, marking a notable uptick in his journey on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7.

As the weekend episode concluded, the housemates reflected on Nagarjuna’s probing questions and the ever-evolving dynamics of the house, bracing themselves for the challenges and surprises that lay ahead.