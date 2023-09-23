In a sarcastic comment TDP spokesman, Kommareddy Pattabhirram, on Saturday said that he has written to the India Book of Records to include the name of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as he has successfully completed 10 years on bail.

Congratulating Jagan on behalf of the TDP on the successful completion of 10 years on bail, Pattabhiram told media persons at the TDP headquarters that he, through a mail, appealed to the India Book of Records to include Jagan’s name as a person who survived on bail for the longest period. Observing that the YSRCP cadre is celebrating this holy occasion at the party office in Tadepalle, Pattabhi said that the TDP Legislature Party too is planning to introduce a resolution in the Assembly to mark this occasion.

“The Ministers and the ruling party MLAs too should take part in the debate on the resolution and congratulate their leader,” Pattabhi remarked satirically. The TDP national spokesman also felt that Jagan should write a book narrating his experiences on how he has spent his 10 years on bail and how to survive for the longest period on bail which will be a guide for the criminal world.

September 23 is a very important day in the life of Jagan as exactly on the same day 10 years ago he got bail in 11 cases filed by the CBI, Mr Pattabhi said. No person in the country is on bail for so long, be it economic offences or other crime, and the whole credit goes to Jagan, he stated.

Jagan, who always gets hurt for exposing his misdeeds with evidence, will certainly feel happy on Saturday for recommending his name by the TDP to the India Book of Records, the TDP spokesman felt. “Till now I have not taken any photo along with Jagan but when the India Book of Records people visit him I want to join him to take a combined photo with him,” Pattabhi noted.

Pointing out that Chandrababu has been recognised as the Indian of the Millenium and the South Asian of the Year by the Times Asia Group, he said that the World Economic Forum has provided an opportunity for Chandrababu in its dream cabinet. Lokesh got his certificate from Stanford University, Pattabhi said, adding that while Chandrababu and Lokesh got certificates like this Jagan should at least get this certificate.

The Assembly Speaker who calls the TDP MLAs as useless fellows should at least now realise this fact and introduce a resolution in the House on the certificate to Jagan, he remarked. Jagan has been taking wild pleasure by slinging mud at Mr Chandrababu, the TDP national spokesman said.

Jagan, who has been escaping from the courts without attending his cases, should at least now realise the fact that he has no right to criticise Chandrababu, Pattabhiram added.