Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Day 22: A Trial for Contestants

The Bigg Boss Telugu 7 house witnessed a unique twist in the nomination process, making it a challenging trial for the contestants. In this episode, Bigg Boss introduced a new approach to nominations, keeping both the contestants and viewers on the edge of their seats.

Jury Members Take the Spotlight

To shake things up, Bigg Boss designated the confirmed housemates – Shivaji, Sandeep, and Shobha – as the jury members. This time, it was the contestants’ responsibility to nominate their fellow housemates, but there was a significant catch. Once a contestant nominated someone, the jury had the power to confirm whether that nominated housemate was indeed guilty as charged. If the jury deemed someone guilty, the other contestants could not nominate that person.

Prince’s Nominations: Priyanka and Teja

Prince was the first to step into the nomination arena. He called upon Priyanka and Teja, citing his reasons for their nominations. Prince accused Priyanka of showing favoritism in the “3 weeks immunity” task by selecting another female contestant over him. Shobha, who was a participant in that task, came to Priyanka’s defense as a jury member. Priyanka justified her decision, asserting it was based on her own perspective. Prince also nominated Teja, claiming that while Teja was mentally fit, he wasn’t putting in his best physical effort in the tasks. Teja vehemently defended himself with evidence from past tasks. The jury concluded that Priyanka was guilty and confirmed her nomination, while Teja was spared.

Shubha’s Nominations: Rathika and Amar

Shubha was up next for nominations. She chose to nominate Rathika and Amar. Shubha’s reasons for nominating Rathika included her lack of active participation in both household chores and activities within the house. Shubha also pointed out a violation of Bigg Boss rules – Rathika had discussed her ex-boyfriend (celebrity Rahul Sipligunj) in a negative light, which is strictly prohibited. Rathika defended her right to speak openly, as long as she didn’t remove her microphone. She also criticized Shubha’s character. In the end, the jury had an extended discussion and determined that Rathika was guilty, although Shivaji dissented from the unanimous verdict.

Gowtham’s Nominations: Prince and Teja

Gowtham had his turn at nominations and selected Prince and Teja as his nominees. He nominated Prince due to perceived attitude issues. Prince retorted that he couldn’t change his attitude and was determined to establish his identity in the house. A heated argument ensued between the two, with Prince employing his signature gestures and ridicule. Gowtham also nominated Teja, alleging that he wasn’t giving 100% effort in physical tasks. Teja once again defended himself. Initially, the jury found Prince guilty, not for Gowtham’s reasons but for his behavior towards the jury. However, Bigg Boss intervened, reminding the jury to base their decisions on the nominating person’s reasons rather than the candidate’s behavior with the jury. Consequently, the jury changed its decision and declared Teja guilty.

With the jury’s verdicts delivered, the fate of the nominated contestants hung in the balance. The nomination process will continue tomorrow. As the week unfolds, viewers can expect more drama, strategy, and surprises in the Bigg Boss Telugu 7 house.