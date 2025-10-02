x
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss: High Drama, Fierce Games, and Emotional Moments

Published on October 2, 2025 by nymisha

Bigg Boss: High Drama, Fierce Games, and Emotional Moments

The latest episode of Bigg Boss brought in a rollercoaster of emotions and competitive spirit as contestants battled through multiple rounds of tasks. With Bigg Boss retaining the team leaders but reshuffling their teams, the equations inside the house shifted significantly. From intense physical games to emotional breakdowns, the day had everything that kept the audience hooked.

Ball Collection Task Creates Twist

The day kicked off with a colourful ball collection task between the teams. Thanuja and Suman’s teams were eliminated in the early rounds, leaving Bharani and Kalyan’s teams to face off. Bigg Boss introduced a twist by allowing the losing teams to support either side. Despite both teams siding with Bharani, Kalyan’s team managed to secure victory.

After an internal discussion among Immanuel, Flora, and Kalyan, it was decided that Kalyan would become the contender for the captaincy task. During this game, Sanchalak Pawan eliminated Srija citing injury. However, Srija rebelled, insisting she was fit to play, adding a dramatic touch to the proceedings.

Strength-Based Game Sparks Reactions

In the next round, Thanuja’s team and Bharani’s team clashed in a strength-based task. The physical game including contenders from both the genders grew slightly awkward at points, but both teams displayed admirable spirit. Thanuja’s team won the first round, while Srija and Divya put in strong efforts but fell short.

In the following round, Kalyan’s team came out victorious. The third round was a decisive face-off between Kalyan and Hareesh. With sheer determination, Kalyan defeated Hareesh and gained the special power to eliminate Bharani’s team from all captaincy-related tasks for the week, shaking up the balance of power in the house.

Sanjana–Hareesh Tensions & Lighter Moments

While the tasks unfolded, housemates also faced personal conflicts. Sanjana attempted to patch things up with Hareesh, but he firmly demanded that she retract her previous harsh words about him. The tension between them remains unresolved.

On a lighter note, Immanuel brought humour into the house by staging a fake telephone conversation with Thanuja, leaving housemates in splits. Meanwhile, Ramu was seen getting emotional, addressing the camera with heartfelt advice to parents to take care of themselves, striking a chord with viewers.

The episode combined fierce competition, personal drama, and touching emotional moments. Kalyan emerged as a strong contender, while others like Srija and Sanjana became the center of conflicts. The series of tasks will continue tomorrow.

else

