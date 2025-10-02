NBK’s Akhanda 2 Release Date Announced

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu’s much-awaited spiritual action entertainer Akhanda 2: Thaandavam has finally announced its release date. The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Akhanda is now officially set to hit theatres on December 5th.

Originally planned for a Dussehra release, the film’s arrival was pushed back due to delay in post-production. However, the makers have now chosen what appears to be a strategically perfect window.

The release date poster presents NBK in his most intense avatar yet. His dynamic stance with a large, ornate trident creates an aura of heroism and divine strength against a wintry landscape.

Akhanda 2 promises to take the franchise’s signature spiritual action formula to the next level. The film also stars Samyuktha as the female lead, with Aadhi Pinisetty in an intense role.

Produced on a grand scale by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, the film is presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri. With a pan-India release planned, the team is gearing up for an aggressive round of promotions in the coming days.