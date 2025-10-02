Indian Satellite Market reaches Rock Bottom

The digital era has been dominating the world of cinema. The satellite market has been quite stable for over two decades and it was a major source of recovery for the Indian producers. But with the digital platforms taking the lead, the satellite market has seen a huge decline. This is because of the reduction in viewership. The audience are watching the films on digital platforms and a very less percentage of the Indian audience are waiting for the television screening. The satellite streaming also takes place after 3-4 months from the theatrical release.

The film will be available on a digital platform within 3-4 weeks of the theatrical release. With the decline in the viewership, the satellite partners are offering very less prices. It may be a surprise but the satellite rights of several big films featuring stars are unsold. The decline has been so huge that the producers are getting less than 25 percent of the quote. But the digital deals are covering the declined amount of the satellite deals. From Bollywood to Tollywood and other regional films, there is a huge decline in the satellite deals. The satellite deals may vanish in the coming years.