Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nagarjuna Schools Housemates in a Dramatic Weekend Episode

The latest weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 was filled with fiery arguments, emotional confrontations, and honest feedback. From Madhuri locking horns with Sai early in the day to Nagarjuna grilling housemates during the tagging task, the episode had all the elements of drama that fans love.

Madhuri vs Sai: Morning Fight Sets the Tone

The day began with a fierce verbal spat between Madhuri and Sai. Madhuri accused Sai of spreading private conversations to others in the house, calling it an act of betrayal. Sai tried defending himself, but Madhuri’s sharp tone and strong words dominated the argument, creating visible tension among the housemates.

Nagarjuna’s Tag Task: Truths Unfold

As Nagarjuna entered the show, he introduced a “Tag Game” where contestants had to pick a tag for fellow housemates from a displayed list. The task immediately turned intense as hidden feelings came out in the open.

Ramya called Madhuri’s relationships “Fake Bonds,” but Madhuri hit back, asking why Ramya was craving her friendship if she found it fake. The counterattack was well-received, with many agreeing Madhuri’s logic made sense.

Thanuja tagged Ramya as a Manipulator, explaining her reasoning clearly, while clarifying she shares a stronger bond with Bharani than with Madhuri.

Clashes Over Immaturity and Safe Play

Pavan tagged Kalyan as immature, but Kalyan fired back, claiming Pavan himself was the immature one. Nagarjuna intervened by showing a clip where Emmanuel expressed disappointment over Kalyan not nominating Thanuja. The host then called Emmanuel’s gameplay “too safe” and advised him to take stronger stands.

Emmanuel, in turn, tagged Kalyan as a Flipper for his inconsistent decisions.

Madhuri and Ritu’s Verbal Battle

Ritu called Madhuri foul-mouthed for her rude words earlier in the week. Madhuri justified her behavior, but Nagarjuna compared Ritu’s actions to Kalyan’s “backstabbing” moment and faulted her for giving money to Pavan without informing Madhuri. He also warned Madhuri to be mindful of her language.

Sanjana, Divya, and the Miscommunication Chaos

The drama peaked when Sanjana tagged Madhuri as insecure, but Nagarjuna called her out for calling Divya a “road roller.” Sanjana apologized, but Divya didn’t accept it—until Nagarjuna showed another clip exposing Divya’s mistake. The exchange ended with both realizing their faults. Nagarjuna also scolded Divya for mocking Suman as “Thokka lo captain.”

Remaining Tags and Light Moments

• Ramu got boring and stupid tags for being less engaging and giving away task money to the other team.

• Suman called him a statue, while Gaurav hilariously tagged Sanjana as an attention seeker.

• Sai called Divya confused for making unclear decisions.

• Kalyan labeled Nikhil invisible, and Nikhil called Madhuri egoistic.

• Madhuri closed the task by tagging Sanjana as toxic for her words toward Thanuja.

Madhuri Gets Maximum Negativity

By the end of the task, Madhuri received the most negative tags, earning her a punishment in the upcoming episode. Meanwhile, six contestants who didn’t receive any negative tags will compete for the Golden Power, which can save one housemate from nomination.

The episode had everything — fights, emotions, humor, and confessions — proving once again why Bigg Boss Telugu 9 remains the most talked-about reality show on television.