x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Digital Platforms’ new Strategy for Indian Films

Published on October 25, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Digital Platforms’ new Strategy for Indian Films
image
Baahubali: The Epic Off to a Record Start
image
Small Change in Mass Jathara Release Plan?
image
Chiranjeevi’s Personality Rights: Hyderabad Court grants Injunction
image
Photos : The GirlFriend Movie Trailer Launch Event

Exclusive: Digital Platforms’ new Strategy for Indian Films

With the number of films under production increasing every year, the digital platforms have turned selective and they are not ready to buy every film. With a steep decline in the satellite rights and the Hindi deals, the Tollywood producers have to rely majorly on the digital streaming rights to recover their major investment. After the decline in the other deals, the digital platforms are imposing new rules and they are dictating the release dates of many films. The new rule that is shocking the producers is that the digital giants are calculating the digital deals based on the theatrical revenues.

The digital giants are inking deals with producers to pay the quoted amounts only after the film does a considerable business in theatres. If the film ends up as a flop in theatres, the digital price will have a cut. A top production house has sold off the digital rights of the recent release of a young hero’s film on a similar deal with Netflix. With the film’s poor performance in theatres, Netflix will slash down the price as mentioned in the agreement. The producer will now get close to 50 percent of the quoted amount which is clearly mentioned in the agreement.

The digital giants are imposing such new rules and the digital deals in the future will depend on the final theatrical performance of the film. This is a new headache for Indian producers.

Previous Baahubali: The Epic Off to a Record Start
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Digital Platforms’ new Strategy for Indian Films
image
Baahubali: The Epic Off to a Record Start
image
Small Change in Mass Jathara Release Plan?

Latest

image
Exclusive: Digital Platforms’ new Strategy for Indian Films
image
Baahubali: The Epic Off to a Record Start
image
Small Change in Mass Jathara Release Plan?
image
Chiranjeevi’s Personality Rights: Hyderabad Court grants Injunction
image
Photos : The GirlFriend Movie Trailer Launch Event

Most Read

image
New Twist: Jogi Ramesh Lodges Complaint Over IVR Calls
image
KCR’s double standards on ‘rowdy sheeter’ allegation
image
Can You Insult a Chief Minister and Say Sorry? What Congress Is Really Projecting

Related Articles

Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …