Baahubali: The Epic Off to a Record Start

Baahubali: The Epic will have a wide release on October 31st. The film is having a record release in all the languages and the advance sales for the film are exceptional. The film is trending all over and the initial trends clearly indicate that Baahubali: The Epic will open on a super strong note and will surpass the opening day numbers of several biggies that released this year. Baahubali: The Epic will also trash all the records of the re-release films in India.

The same is the case with the USA. The film’s advance sales are super strong. Baahubali: The Epic will have a wide release in IMAX screens and all the top multiplexes of the USA will screen the film. The makers locked the release date after they have the information that there is no international release on October 31st. Several Indian releases announced for release during next weekend are getting postponed to avoid a clash. Rajamouli has personally participated in the final cut and he monitored the post-production work. Arka Media Works is releasing Baahubali: The Epic on their own.