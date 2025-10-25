Small Change in Mass Jathara Release Plan?

Ravi Teja’s upcoming movie Mass Jathara is announced for October 31st release. During the promotions of the film, producer S Naga Vamsi announced that the film will release with special paid premieres on October 30th. The film completed all the censor formalities today. With the announcement of the release of Baahubali: The Epic, the makers are in plans to push the release of Mass Jathara by a day. The movie is now expected to release on October 31st night with special paid premieres and the film releases on November 1st.

The pre-release sales of Baahubali: The Epic are stupendous and the film is expected to open on a super strong note all over. This would turn out to be a dent for the opening numbers of Mass Jathara and the team is now reconsidering their release plans. Mass Jathara is directed by a debutant Bhanu Bhogavarapu and Sreleela is the leading lady. The trailer of the film will be out on Monday. Bheems scored the music and Sithara Entertainments are the producers.