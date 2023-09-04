Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7: A Star-Studded Lineup and a Surprising Twist

The highly anticipated Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 is back, and it’s bigger and bolder than ever before. With an impressive list of contestants and a surprising twist right from the start, the show promises to be a roller-coaster ride for both participants and viewers.

Star-Studded Contestant Lineup:

This season boasts a diverse group of contestants, ranging from actors and singers to social media influencers. Here’s a glimpse of the eclectic mix:

1. Priyanka Jain: Known for her lead roles in serials like Mouna Ragam and Janaki Kalaganaledu.

2. Shivaji: A renowned actor recognized for his roles in movies like Missamma and his impactful political statements.

3. Damini: A talented singer celebrated for her mesmerizing song “Pacha Bottesina” from Bahubali-1.

4. Prince Yawar: A TV actress famous for her roles in serials like Kalisi Unte Kaladu Sukham.

5. Subhashree: A model and actress who acted in films like Amigos.

6. Shakeela: The legendary figure from the ’90s whose soft-porn movies posed stiff competition to top stars’ films.

7. Aata Sandeep: A renowned choreographer who has been a hot topic in the lead-up to the season.

8. Shobha Shetty: Known for her role in the popular serial Karthika Deepam, albeit with more anti-fans than admirers due to her negative roles.

9. Tasty Teja: Rising to fame through ETV’s Jabardasth show, he later gained popularity with his entertaining talk shows on YouTube.

10. Rathika Rose: An actor and social media influencer who may not be widely recognized but brings her own unique charm.

11. Gautham Krishna: A doctor turned actor known for his role in the Telugu film “Akasha Veedhullo.”

12. Kiran Rathore: An actor famous for her roles in 2000s films like “Nuvvu Leka Nenu Lenu” and “Kevvu Keka.”

13. Pallavi Prashanth: An agriculture enthusiast and digital content creator, focusing on agricultural topics.

14. Amardeep Chowdary: Known for his roles in Telugu TV serials and the dance reality show Neethone Dance. He has huge fan following in family audiences.

Special Guest Appearances:

The launch episode of Season 7 witnessed the presence of two Tollywood stars, Vijay Deverakonda and Naveen Polishetty. Vijay, promoting his latest film “Kushi,” shared a heartwarming moment with host Nagarjuna, while Naveen added a comic touch with his upcoming film “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.”

A Surprising Twist – Ulta Pulta Offer:

In a shocking twist, host Nagarjuna presented an enticing offer in the very first episode. The first five contestants had the chance to claim a briefcase containing a substantial prize and exit the house immediately. This reverse drama, usually reserved for the final episode, took everyone by surprise. Astonishingly, all five contestants chose to stay and play the game.

Continued Trends:

Some familiar trends continued into Season 7, including the inclusion of a singer, a choreographer, a hot actress, a faded-out heroine, and a faded-out hero. This season, however, news channel anchors were notably absent.

Ratings and Expectations:

With exceptional ratings in its early seasons, followed by a dip in Seasons 5 and 6, the show’s makers seem to have made course corrections for Season 7. This time, the season features more familiar faces, promising an exciting and engaging viewing experience. The launch episode of Season 7 has already garnered positive reviews, outshining its recent predecessors.

As Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 unfolds, fans can expect drama, entertainment, and surprises galore, making it a must-watch for all reality TV enthusiasts.