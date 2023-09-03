Lokesh expresses concern over dilapidated condition of roads

The roads in almost all parts of the State are in a total dilapidated condition and the contractors are not coming forward to take up the road works as bills amounting to a whooping Rs 1.30 lakh cr payable to them are pending, said TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Sunday.

Lokesh was deeply concerned on seeing the poor condition of the roads in China Nindra Kolanu of Uravakonda Assembly segment while passing through the road during his Yuva Galam pada yatra on Sunday. “This is a major highway and except deep ditches road is not at all visible,” Lokesh remarked.

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who could not construct even a single road or a bus-shelter is claiming to build projects an even three capitals which appear to be very ridiculous. The people know these facts and they will not believe the tall claims of Jagan, the TDP national general secretary stated.

At Peda Nindra Kolanu, some representatives of the Kapu community in a memorandum to Lokesh complained that though the earlier government has allotted five per cent reservation for them, this Government indiscreetly has withdrawn it and made an appeal to him to revive the quota soon after the TDP is back in power. Responding to their appeal, Lokesh said that Kapus too are among other communities who have been taken for a ride by Jagan. Assuring them that once the TDP is into power again, funds will be allocated for the Kapu Corporation to provide economic independence to them, Lokesh said that the TDP will abide by social justice for Kapus.

Later, at China Nindra Kolanu Lokesh spoke to the aqua farmers who raised various issues, including steep rise in prices of seed, feed and power. Observing that the TDP while in power always encouraged aqua farming, Lokesh said that now the State is witnessing aqua holiday. He promised to take some measures to promote aqua farming as soon as the TDP forms the next government.

The YSRCP leader from Tadepalli, Sunkuru Satish, along with 20 of his followers and the members of 23 families joined the TDP in the presence of Lokesh at Bhuvanapalli of Unguturu Assembly segment. They said that they are joining the TDP as they have total confidence in Lokesh.