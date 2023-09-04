Dhanush’s Lineup Shocks South Cinema

Dhanush is one of the most talented actors of South Indian cinema and he has done films in several languages other than Tamil. Sir cemented his position in Telugu and he will soon work with Sekhar Kammula which is a pan-Indian attempt. Dhanush also hiked his fee after the success of Tiru and Sir. He has now nine films in hand and some of them are yet to be announced officially. He is working with several talented directors and has promising films in hand. Here is the lineup of Dhanush:

Sekhar Kammula’s Film

Captain Miller due for December 15th release

His 50th film directed by himself

Hindi film Tere IshK Mein

A periodic film to be directed by Arun Matheshwaran

A periodic film to be directed by Mari Selvaraj

H Vinoth’s Film

Vada Chennai 2 to be directed by Vetrimaaran

Dhanush is in talks with Jailer fame Nelson for an actioner