Bigg boss tidbits: Two wild card entries ready for this weekend?

It is known news that first impression of Bigg boss season 4 contestants on the audience was a disappointment. Bigg boss made 3 mistakes i.e. entering more YouTube stars who are behaving like commoners, having more non-Telugu contestants and having no seasonal comedian in the house.

It seems this negative feedback reached Bigg boss makers too and so they started planning to introduce wild card entries into the house. Bigg boss makers are planning to send one comedian as wild card entry into the house at the earliest. As per the reports, it could be either Jabardasth Avinash or comedian Sai Kumar who acted in couple of movies directed by Maruti.

At the same time, there is a probability of sending one more heroine as wild card entry into the house. This was necessitated because of wrong choice of heroine Monal Gajjar. When Bigg boss makers send any heroine into the house, the expectation from their side as well as the audience is to see her behave cute and entertain the house and the audience. But Monal has been crying every day like a baby who was put in a hostel for the first time in life. As of now Bigg boss team is considering couple of beautiful ladies who acted in movies as heroine but did not get the much needed break. They are also looking for someone who can handle Telugu, even if they are not able to speak Telugu fluently.

But at this moment, it is not yet decided when and in which order these wild card entry contestants join the house.