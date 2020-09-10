Breaking: Trivikram gets a nod from Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram are in talks for a project for some time. The top actor and the top director met recently to discuss about the script. Trivikram narrated the script for an hour and a half and Mahesh Babu’s response was extremely positive. He gave his immediate nod but the biggest puzzle about when the project would happen. Haarika and Hassine Creations will bankroll the project.

The meeting happened on last Sunday. Trivikram will have to convince NTR to start the shoot of Mahesh Babu’s film. Mahesh is gearing up for the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata from November. It is unclear if Mahesh will shoot for both the projects simultaneously or if Trivikram will start the project only after he completes his work for NTR’s film. As of now, the duo decided to work for a project and the initial script is locked. More details awaited.