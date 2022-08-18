Bimbisara 13 days Worldwide Collections – Super Hit

Bimbisara is a Super Hit at the boxoffice with the film nearing 30 Cr distributor share worldwide. The film is the highest Grosser for Kalyan Ram by miles. It’s his first 30 Cr share film. After a good 5 day run the collections of the film has come down considerably and it has faced tough competition from Sita Ramam. If not for that film Bimbisara would have been emerged as a Blockbuster with the share hitting atleast 35 Cr.
Below are the area-wise shares:
|Area
|13 days Worldwide Collections
|First week collections
|5 Days Collections
|4 Days Collections
|3 Days Collections
|AP/TS Day1 Collections
|Pre release business
|Nizam
|8.60 Cr
|7.84 Cr (7 Cr excl GST input)
|7.19 Cr (6.41 Cr excl GST input)
|6.30 Cr (5.62 Cr excl GST input)
|5.49 Cr (4.91 Cr excl GST input)
|2.12 Cr (1.90 Cr excl GST input)
|4Cr
|Ceeded
|6.50 Cr
|5.10Cr
|4.52Cr
|3.90Cr
|3.35Cr
|1.25 Cr
|2.50Cr
|UA
|3.65 Cr
|3.08 Cr (2.75 Cr excl GST input)
|2.87 Cr (2.56 Cr excl GST input)
|2.50 Cr (2.23 Cr excl GST input)
|2.18 Cr (1.95 Cr excl GST input)
|0.90 Cr (0.80 Cr excl GST input)
|Guntur
|1.75 Cr
|1.68Cr
|1.60 Cr
|1.43Cr
|1.28Cr
|0.57 Cr
|East
|1.67 Cr
|1.40Cr
|1.30 Cr
|1.15Cr
|1.02Cr
|0.43 Cr
|West
|1.28 Cr
|1.04Cr
|0.95 Cr
|0.84Cr
|0.74Cr
|0.36 Cr
|Krishna
|1.44 Cr
|1.36 Cr (1.22 Cr excl GST input)
|1.28 Cr (1.14 Cr excl GST input)
|1.11 Cr (0.99 Cr excl GST input)
|0.98 Cr (0.88 Cr excl GST input)
|0.37 Cr (0.33 Cr excl GST input)
|Nellore
|0.82 Cr
|0.65Cr
|0.61 Cr
|0.55Cr
|0.49Cr
|0.26 Cr
|Andhra
|6.50Cr
|AP/TS
|25.71 Cr
|22.15 Cr (20.84 Cr excl GST input)
|20.32 Cr (19.09 Cr excl GST input)
|17.91 Cr (16.71 Cr excl GST input)
|15.53 Cr (14.72 Cr excl GST input)
|6.26 Cr (5.90 Cr excl GST input)
|ROI
|1.75 Cr
|1.60Cr
|1Cr
|OS
|2 Cr
|1.80Cr
|1Cr
|Worldwide
|29.46 Cr
|25.55 Cr (24.24 Cr)
|15Cr