Bimbisara 13 days Worldwide Collections – Super Hit

By
Telugu360
-
0
Bimbisara 13 days Worldwide Collections
Bimbisara 13 days Worldwide Collections

Bimbisara is a Super Hit at the boxoffice with the film nearing 30 Cr distributor share worldwide. The film is the highest Grosser for Kalyan Ram by miles. It’s his first 30 Cr share film. After a good 5 day run the collections of the film has come down considerably and it has faced tough competition from Sita Ramam. If not for that film Bimbisara would have been emerged as a Blockbuster with the share hitting atleast 35 Cr.

Below are the area-wise shares:

Area13 days Worldwide CollectionsFirst week collections5 Days Collections4 Days Collections3 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 CollectionsPre release business
Nizam8.60 Cr7.84 Cr (7 Cr excl GST input) 7.19 Cr (6.41 Cr excl GST input)6.30 Cr (5.62 Cr excl GST input) 5.49 Cr (4.91 Cr excl GST input)2.12 Cr (1.90 Cr excl GST input)4Cr
Ceeded6.50 Cr5.10Cr4.52Cr3.90Cr3.35Cr1.25 Cr2.50Cr
UA3.65 Cr3.08 Cr (2.75 Cr excl GST input)2.87 Cr (2.56 Cr excl GST input)2.50 Cr (2.23 Cr excl GST input) 2.18 Cr (1.95 Cr excl GST input)0.90 Cr (0.80 Cr excl GST input)
Guntur1.75 Cr1.68Cr1.60 Cr
1.43Cr1.28Cr0.57 Cr
East1.67 Cr1.40Cr 1.30 Cr1.15Cr1.02Cr0.43 Cr
West1.28 Cr1.04Cr0.95 Cr0.84Cr0.74Cr0.36 Cr
Krishna1.44 Cr 1.36 Cr (1.22 Cr excl GST input)1.28 Cr (1.14 Cr excl GST input)1.11 Cr (0.99 Cr excl GST input)0.98 Cr (0.88 Cr excl GST input)0.37 Cr (0.33 Cr excl GST input)
Nellore0.82 Cr0.65Cr0.61 Cr0.55Cr0.49Cr0.26 Cr
Andhra6.50Cr
AP/TS25.71 Cr22.15 Cr (20.84 Cr excl GST input)
20.32 Cr (19.09 Cr excl GST input)17.91 Cr (16.71 Cr excl GST input)15.53 Cr (14.72 Cr excl GST input)6.26 Cr (5.90 Cr excl GST input)
ROI1.75 Cr1.60Cr1Cr
OS2 Cr1.80Cr1Cr
Worldwide 29.46 Cr25.55 Cr (24.24 Cr)15Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here