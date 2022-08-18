Bimbisara 13 days Worldwide Collections – Super Hit

Bimbisara is a Super Hit at the boxoffice with the film nearing 30 Cr distributor share worldwide. The film is the highest Grosser for Kalyan Ram by miles. It’s his first 30 Cr share film. After a good 5 day run the collections of the film has come down considerably and it has faced tough competition from Sita Ramam. If not for that film Bimbisara would have been emerged as a Blockbuster with the share hitting atleast 35 Cr.

Below are the area-wise shares:

Area 13 days Worldwide Collections First week collections 5 Days Collections 4 Days Collections 3 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 Collections Pre release business Nizam 8.60 Cr 7.84 Cr (7 Cr excl GST input) 7.19 Cr (6.41 Cr excl GST input) 6.30 Cr (5.62 Cr excl GST input) 5.49 Cr (4.91 Cr excl GST input) 2.12 Cr (1.90 Cr excl GST input) 4Cr Ceeded 6.50 Cr 5.10Cr 4.52Cr 3.90Cr 3.35Cr 1.25 Cr 2.50Cr UA 3.65 Cr 3.08 Cr (2.75 Cr excl GST input) 2.87 Cr (2.56 Cr excl GST input) 2.50 Cr (2.23 Cr excl GST input) 2.18 Cr (1.95 Cr excl GST input) 0.90 Cr (0.80 Cr excl GST input) Guntur 1.75 Cr 1.68Cr 1.60 Cr

1.43Cr 1.28Cr 0.57 Cr East 1.67 Cr 1.40Cr 1.30 Cr 1.15Cr 1.02Cr 0.43 Cr West 1.28 Cr 1.04Cr 0.95 Cr 0.84Cr 0.74Cr 0.36 Cr Krishna 1.44 Cr 1.36 Cr (1.22 Cr excl GST input) 1.28 Cr (1.14 Cr excl GST input) 1.11 Cr (0.99 Cr excl GST input) 0.98 Cr (0.88 Cr excl GST input) 0.37 Cr (0.33 Cr excl GST input) Nellore 0.82 Cr 0.65Cr 0.61 Cr 0.55Cr 0.49Cr 0.26 Cr Andhra 6.50Cr AP/TS 25.71 Cr 22.15 Cr (20.84 Cr excl GST input)

20.32 Cr (19.09 Cr excl GST input) 17.91 Cr (16.71 Cr excl GST input) 15.53 Cr (14.72 Cr excl GST input) 6.26 Cr (5.90 Cr excl GST input) ROI 1.75 Cr 1.60Cr 1Cr OS 2 Cr 1.80Cr 1Cr Worldwide 29.46 Cr 25.55 Cr (24.24 Cr) 15Cr