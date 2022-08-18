Crucial Developments in Producers Guild Meetings

The Active Producers Guild and the Producers Council of Telugu cinema called for a strike and all the shoots of Telugu films are put on hold. There are a lot of discussions and developments from the past few days. The strike is in its third week and the Tollywood actors are mounting pressure on their respective producers to resume the shoots at the earliest. As per the update, the strike will come to an end this week and the shoots will resume next week.

The Active Producers Guild agreed to an eight-week OTT cap from the theatrical release date for all the films. Some of the films for which the deals are inked will be given an exemption. Some of the producers agreed to revise the OTT deals for the upcoming biggies. The character actors will not be paid on a regular basis and the remuneration would be per film. Some other crucial decisions are made and the Producers will interact with the media to announce the updates.