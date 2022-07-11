Bimbisara is a Profitable Bet for Kalyanram

Nandamuri Kalyanram took a long break and he surprised the audience with the trailer of his next film Bimbisara. Vassishta is making his directorial debut with Bimbisara, a periodic film. Kalyanram plays the role of Magadha King Bimbisara in this film. The trailer hints about the lavish sets and the grand VFX work that the film has. There are a lot of speculations about the film’s budget. Kalyanram produced Bimbisara on his own banner NTR Arts.

The film’s total budget costed him Rs 35 crores (excluding the remuneration of Kalyanram) and the makers sold off the entire non-theatrical rights are sold off for Rs 30 crores. Dil Raju will distribute the film across the Telugu states and Kalyanram is expecting Rs 10 crores through the theatrical deals. The other theatrical deals are expected to fetch Rs 5 crores for the actor. All these would be refundable advances. Kalyanram and his team made decent profits through Bimbisara before the release.

If the film fares well in theatres, Kalyanram will make hefty profits. He is also planning the franchise of Bimbisara and he would take the call about the second installment after the release. Bimbisara is slated for August 5th release.