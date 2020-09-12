BJP demands probe into Rakul’s drug links

The State BJP leaders on Saturday demanded a thorough investigation into the drug nexus of Tollywood in the wake of reports that Rakul Preet Singh figured in the list of actors allegedly named by Rhea Chakraborty during interrogation by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB).

BJP spokesman K Krishna Sagar Rao said he will write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy seeing a probe into the drug racket while urging Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to initiate a thorough investigation.

“Rakul Preet Singh is Telangana brand ambassador. She had been preaching against drug abuse, through state government-sponsored publicity programs. This shows the hypocrisy of such actors. How can the government continue to have her as the brand ambassador of Telangana,” he said.

“Many such drug users in Tollywood are bad role models, he added. He also said IPS officer Akun Sabharwal had done a thorough investigation into the drug mafia influence in not just Tollywood, but the probe was water-down because of political pressure.

My statement on Drugs nexus of Tollywood – the Telugu Film Industry & a demand to CM KCR for serious investigation into this drug menace in Hyderabad. (Telugu)#Tollywood #RakulPreet #Bollywood #RheaChakraborthy pic.twitter.com/tEaBBgrLM4 — Krishna Saagar Rao (@BJPKrishnasagar) September 12, 2020