Doubts on claiming Rs. 84 lakh insurance for Antarvedi chariot

The endowments department has insured Antarvedi chariot for over Rs. 84 lakh. It is well known the chariot was reduced to ashes in a fire last Sunday. Initially, it was estimated that the temple would recover the insurance amount because it was a fire mishap. But, many problems were coming up in ascertaining the actual reason behind the fire. There were also doubts whether this would remain a mystery till the Central Bureau of Investigation would really launch a full length investigation and perform a miracle.

Till the actual reasons were scientifically established by some agency of the Government, it would not be possible for claiming the insurance amount. Moreover, there was the angle of negligence on the part of the endowment officials in security aspects. It is the duty of the temple officials to ensure proper functioning of the CCTV cameras keeping surveillance on the chariot and its shed. For various reasons, the CCTV cameras at the chariot location did not work. They were in repair for over two months or so.

On account of all these reasons, many doubts were cropping up on getting insurance on the burnt chariot. Meanwhile, the officials began efforts for making a new chariot with Rs. 95 lakh sanctioned by the Government.

Ant