Beleaguered Chandrababu Naidu, who has been the target of abusive and vile attacks by the YSRCP, got support from the unlikeliest of the quarters. The BJP, which has been of late maintaining a safe distance from Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP, has come out openly in support of the TDP chief on the issue of abuse in the legislative assembly.

Though as a party the BJP did not respond, several key leaders have come out in open support to Chandrababu Naidu. They said the YSRCP leaders have thrown decency and political decorum to winds. They said attacking Chandrababu Naidu’s wife and son was uncalled for. They decried the lack of decency on the party of the YSRCP.

Chandrababu’s wife Bhuvaneswari’s sister and BJP leader Purandeswari slammed the YSRCP leaders for their abusive language bordering on character assassination. BJP leaders Sujana Chowdary, CM Ramesh, both Rajya Sabha MPs, also took on the YSRCP for the attack on Bhuvaneswari. They said that a devious mind was working with a sinister purpose to vilify and insult Chandrababu Naidu’s family members.

BJP former MLA Vishu Kumar Raju too has come out in support of the TDP chief. He said the political culture should not be destroyed and attacking the family members was unnecessary. Interestingly, most of those who criticized YSRCP joined the BJP from the Telugu Desam Party.