Tollywood’s one last try for Ticket Prices

The government of Andhra Pradesh is strict on its stand and is not in a mood to revise the ticket prices in the state. The theatrical revenues have been badly impacted in the state. The distributors are demanding a cut in the theatrical deals for all the upcoming biggies and the producers have to bear the stress. Films like Akhanda, Pushpa, RRR and others will be impacted for sure. Several celebrities met AP Cinematography Minister Perni Nani who promised to update them after holding talks with the CM of Andhra Pradesh.

Months passed and there is no update about the ticket pricing. Several Tollywood celebrities are now in plans to meet YS Jaganmohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and explain to him how the theatrical market got affected. YS Jagan’s appointment is sought and an update on this is expected soon. If the AP Government revises the GO, it would be a huge boost for all the biggies that are releasing in December and January.