Chinna Jeeyar, My Home Rameshwar Rao’s sudden meet with Jagan!

Seer Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and My Home group chairman Jupally Rameshwar Rao met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy all of a sudden on Saturday (today).

Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and Rameshwar Rao went to Jagan’s official residence in Tadepalli.

Jagan too gave them an appointment immediately to meet him at around 9 am on Saturday.

Three of them were closeted for over half-an-hour.

After meeting Jagan, seer Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and Rameshwar Rao stated that they met Jagan to invite him to attend the launching of ‘Statue of Equality” of Ramanuja Charya in February 2022 at Chinnajeeyar Swamy’s ashram at Muchintal village near Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad.

They told that they have already invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers, Telangana CM KCR and several other top leaders for the event and as part of this they invited AP CM Jagan also.

They said Jagan agreed to attend the event without fail.

Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and Rameshwar Rao are known to be very close to KCR.

Both of them meeting Jagan fuelled political speculations at a time when AP’s political atmosphere has heated up due to TDP chief N.Chandrababu Naidu breaking down and weeping in press conference on Friday and declaring to boycott Assembly and re-enter Assembly only after he becomes CM.