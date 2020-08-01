BJP shattered hopes of AP people on Amaravati: TDP

The TDP has started strongly objecting to the way in which the BJP government at the Centre was acting like a silent spectator to the Capital shifting issue. The BJP is not trying to do justice for the farmers of Amaravati Capital on the issue of Capital shifting bills. Former Minister Nakka Ananda Babu says that because of the indifferent attitude of the Central Government, the hopes of the people on the BJP’s support were now shattered. The BJP leaders were forgetting the fact that Prime Minister Modi personally came and laid the foundation stone for Amaravati while Rs. 1,500 Cr Central funds were already spent on it.

The TDP leader pointed out that the farmers, JAC leaders, intellectuals and political parties leaders have been appealing to the Governor not to approve the 3 Capitals bills. But, the Governor went ahead and signed on the bills on the pretext of having taken legal advice to that effect. It was an unfortunate and a dark day in the history of Andhra Pradesh. The approval of bills would not stand in a court of law. The Amaravati farmers have been agitating for over 230 days despite constant harassment from the Government and the police. Thousands of cases were filed against the protesters. Women and students were not spared from the discrimination. This was all part of a conspiracy by the ruling YSRCP to destroy Amaravati Capital City and tear it to pieces. The AP Government has spent over Rs. 10,000 Cr on the works already completed in the Capital City area.

The TDP leader accused CM Jaganmohan Reddy of deliberately dismantling and destroying the Capital City only to take sadistic pleasure out of crushing a project developed during the TDP regime. It was undemocratic to go ahead with the Capital shifting bills since they were pending in the High Court. Even the YSRCP local leaders in the Capital City area were unhappy over the Capital shifting while the ruling party MLAs and MPs were outwardly carrying out celebrations only to please the CM.