BJP uses ‘central power’ in Huzurabad, TRS worried!

It’s just a bypoll in Huzurabad on October 30 but the ruling TRS and opposition BJP are fighting this battle as if TRS government will fall if TRS loses this bypoll and BJP will form the government in Telangana if it wins this bypoll.

The TRS and BJP are fighting a do-or-die battle in Huzurabad.

The TRS has been confident all these days that it can win this bypoll being a ruling party as it has entire official machinery, police machinery and abundant money at its disposal and BJP cannot withdraw its government power and money power.

But the BJP is now giving a shock to TRS as the polling day of October 30 nears.

The BJP is using its ‘central power’ being a ruling party at the Centre.

The central paramilitary forces were deployed at Huzurabad. The central forces took complete control of Huzurabad.

With this, the local Telangana police lost their control and hold.

The Election Commission of India even transferred local CI and SI level police officers in Huzurabad ahead of polling, who are considered close to TRS and working for the victory of TRS.

All these are worrying TRS as the central power of BJP is dominating the state power of TRS.