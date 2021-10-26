Telugu man killed by multiple gunshots at his New Jersey home

New Jersey : Indian origin person was shot multiple times at his home on Briardale Court Plainsboro early Tuesday.

Sree Ranga Aravapalli, 54, died at a local hospital a short time after the 3:38 a.m. shooting, township police  said in announcing the incident was a homicide.

Authorities reported no arrests or charges, not a motive or theory for the gunfire. The investigation was ongoing as of Tuesday.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective William Atkinson of the Plainsboro Police Department at (609)799-2333 or Detective Paul Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-3330.

