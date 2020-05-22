Blow to Jagan govt, HC revokes suspension order against Venkateshwara Rao

In a yet another blow to the Jagan government, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday revoked the suspension order against senior IPS officer, Venkateshwara Rao, who served in the rank of Director-General. The state government had in February suspended Venkateshwara Rao on charges of violating the All India Services (AIS) Rules.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney issued orders suspending Rao, and directed him not to leave Vijayawada without obtaining permission from the government, during the suspension period.

The High Court also set aside the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order which had upheld the state government’s decision to suspend the senior IPS officer. Rao served as Additional DG (CID) and also as Director-General (Intelligence). He was not given any posting after the YSRCP came into power. Setting aside the CAT order, the High Court on Friday directed the state government to reinstate Rao and pay him salary during the suspension period.

The state government had alleged that Rao colluded with a foreign defence manufacturing company, R.T. Inflatables Private Limited, and reportedly leaked critical police and intelligence information to the Israel-based company.

On his part, Rao moved CAT challenging the suspension order. In his petition before the CAT, Rao alleged that the state government did not give him any posting and placed him under suspension on vague charges which was in violation of Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India and principles of natural justice.

In one year of YSRCP ruling, the Jagan sarkar had to swallow a bitter pill in the court battles by losing all of them. With over 50 cases in last 11 months, the TDP opposition stated that the government set a record of sorts in court battles. The government passed a GO to implement English medium from classes 1 to 6 in state-run schools and gradually extend to each further class from the next consequent academic years, but the GO was struck down by the High Court terming it illegal and violative of the constitutional rights. In yet another tight slap to the Jagan government, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had suspended the GO 623 of the state government which tried to circumvent the court’s earlier directive to remove the party colours on the government buildings and panchayat offices by adding one more color.