BMW Vaammo Song Promo: Folk Tease

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s latest flick Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is coming as one of the biggest attractions for Sankranthi. The movie directed by Kishore Tirumala will grace the theatres on January 13th on Bhogi Day. Films like Bharatha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi are tailor-made for the festive season, promising wholesome entertainment for the entire family.

Following two smashing hit songs, the makers today unveiled promo of new song Vaammo Vaayyo. Bheems Ceciroleo scored a high-octane folk number, alive with pulsating rhythms and colorful sets.

Ravi Teja owns the screen in fiery steps, joined by heroines Dimple Hayathi and Ashika Ranganath. Bothe the heroines are seen oozing oomph. Swathi Reddy UK’s dynamic singing highlights Dev Pawar’s crowd-pleasing words. The full song will be out on January 2nd.