JC Ashmith Reddy’s Dance Video Goes Viral

The New Year celebrations have already taken over the Telugu states, with Hyderabad setting the tone for the celebrations. From DJ floors to live events, Hyderabad, along with major cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, is ready to welcome the New Year with energy and excitement.

Amid this festive atmosphere, a dance video featuring JC Ashmith Reddy has grabbed widespread attention on social media. The young Tadipatri MLA was seen enjoying vibing with the music, where he surprised many with his lively and confident dance moves. His performance stood out for its rhythm and ease, making it hard to look away.

Those present at the celebration appeared pleasantly surprised by his energy. The video, shared on Ashmith Reddy’s official Instagram account, quickly went viral and drew positive reactions from viewers. Many users praised his youthful spirit and said it was refreshing to see a public representative celebrating like any other youngster.

Though details about the venue and timing of the event remain unknown, the clip has become viral.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DS6dSHxkoxv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==