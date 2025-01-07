x
Bobby responds about Jai Lava Kusa Controversy

Published on January 7, 2025 by swathy

Bobby responds about Jai Lava Kusa Controversy

From the past one week there have been debates and controversies going on about the latest episode of Unstoppable show. Bobby Kolli and S Naga Vamsi attended the episode to promote Balakrishna’s upcoming movie Daku Maharaaj. There is a discussion that all the films of Bobby are displayed on screen during the conversation and Jai Lava Kusa featuring NTR was ignored. This irritated NTR fans and there is a debate on social media. This also triggered fan wars. During the recent media interaction, Bobby issued a clarification to the controversy.

“There is no such drama and I need not cover anything. I answered all the questions that were shown on the slides in the show of Balayya babu. Balakrishna garu also discussed about Tarak during the breaks in the shoot of Unstoppable. It was a recorded program because of which the news did not come out. Balakrishna garu loves Jai Lava Kusa and he also discussed about it” told Bobby.

