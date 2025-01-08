Updates on Samantha’s Next

Top actress Samantha has been quite selective and she has been away from Telugu films from sometime. The actress is focused on Bollywood projects and she is in plans to return back to Tollywood this year. The actress has been shooting for her next production from the past few weeks and 90 percent of the shoot has been wrapped up. The climax portions are pending and the shoot will be completed very soon.

Cinema Bandi fame Praveen Kandregula is the director and Harshith Reddy, Charan Peri and Srinivas Gavireddy will be seen in other important roles. Samantha’s Tralala Moving Pictures are the producers and the makers will announce the details of the release date soon.